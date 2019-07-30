‘I really did have a sense of peace about the procedure itself and his surgeon’: Lee Co. 8-year-old gets life-saving heart transplant

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Eight-year-old Bennett Jones is recovering in a St. Louis hospital from a heart transplant.
His mother, Laura Jones, said he has a ventilator in. However, he’s been communicating by mouthing words and nodding.
“He’s not complained of any pain. He’s not saying anything hurts. He was very, very excited about getting to get a new heart and he’s been talking about it for a long time,” said Laura.
Laura said they received the call on Friday that a heart had been accepted for Bennett. Surgery started Saturday night and ended Sunday morning.
“I really don’t even know how I felt. I knew that we would be facing this and I knew that I would have to have those feelings of him going back and not knowing what to expect during surgery, but I really did have a sense of peace about the procedure itself and his surgeon. I totally have 100 percent trust in him,” explained Laura.
Bennett was diagnosed with critical aortic stenosis before birth.
Laura said Bennett had no complications during surgery and everything went as expected. She said doctors have not given her or his father a time-frame of when they can return home.
“He’s being treated for his antibodies that were high going into the procedure so he has to be close by so that they can give the treatments,” explained Laura. "He has to have them daily so we haven’t had any time when we’ll be released.”
Laura’s hope is that they can return home soon and Bennett can go back to class. However, she hopes more people will become organ donors so kids like Bennett have more of a fighting chance.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.