Humidity and rain chances increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a beautiful stretch of unseasonably low humidity and abundant sunshine, changes are now underway. Looking at today, the humidity picks up a bit, and with that and a frontal system approaching from the west, storm chances increase a little bit (50% mountains, 30% Piedmont).
Highs will hold in the lower 90s today before retreating - mostly to the upper 80s - for most of the rest of the week with greater storm coverage.
While the late-week period may not be as hot, the humidity will be up, so it will feel very sticky. With the increase in available moisture, late-week rain chances ramp up close to 60% Thursday and may jump as high as 70% on Friday.
As for the weekend, new model data suggests that rain chances may gradually back off a bit, so that should be good news for those making outdoor plans. Still, there’s at least a 40% chance for scattered weekend storms with enough sunshine both days to push afternoon readings into the seasonal upper 80s.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
