Hot enough? Here’s how hot we’ll be this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whew! Back to 93 degrees for the high on Tuesday. What happened to our mild weather last week.
Well we knew this would happen, but there’s a good chance that Tuesday will be the peak of the heat as the daytime temperatures in this forecast will remain mostly in the 80s going forward.
So while no brutal heatwaves are in our future, the humidity levels will remain high, so no breaks this time around.
With high moisture content back in the picture, the fuel is available for more days and rounds of showers and storms.
This will continue into the weekend, so if you have outdoor plans, you might want to keep an eye on this forecast to help you firm up your plans.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.