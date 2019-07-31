Groundbreaking Saturday for Salisbury’s new downtown park

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A groundbreaking is set for Saturday morning at 10 am for Salisbury’s new downtown park.
So far, organizers have raised $10 million the the $12 million need for the project. The park will be a three acre site located around Salisbury’s historic bell tower at W. Innes, Fisher, Church, and Jackson Streets.
“The Bell Tower Green is an incredibly important revitalization effort for our county seat. F&M Bank’s contribution is the perfect way to commemorate F&M Bank’s 110th anniversary. It is truly an honor to give back to the residents and businesses of the communities we have had the privilege to serve for the past 110 years,” says Steve Fisher of F& M Bank. The bank recently donated $110,000 towards the project to mark the 110th anniversary of the founding of F&M.
According to the web site for the project, the park will be:
- an investment in our downtown
- an energizer for new industry and downtown revitalization
- a great new location for regional festivals
- an improvement in the quality of life for generations to come
- an opportunity to turn a paved city block green
“Bell Tower Green Park will serve as a common ground in an ever-changing Downtown Salisbury city district. The park will be true to its homegrown character and charisma, serving to strengthen the community engagement and encourage growth. Businesses and residents alike crave a green space to serve as a cultural meeting place; a place that embraces our history yet adapts to the present times. The park will house outdoor rooms surrounded by southern gardens, playful spaces, interactive fountains, and event areas,” the site reads.
“Bell Tower Green will provide a safe and comfortable environment for all its visitors--it will be well lit, have enforced security, space for children to run and climb or sit for storytelling, an amphitheater where live music will fill the evening air, and festivals that will draw families and friends together. This is only the beginning.”
The park will have unique features like the 15 foot high, 60 foot wide water wall set in the center. There will be a performance stage, various common areas for activities like group yoga and children’s activities.
On Monday a grading company will begin tearing up asphalt from the old parking lots on the space. It is expected to take 16-18 months for construction of the park to be completed.
To learn more, visit: https://belltowergreen.com/
