Groundbreaking Saturday for Salisbury’s new downtown park

“The Bell Tower Green is an incredibly important revitalization effort for our county seat. F&M Bank’s contribution is the perfect way to commemorate F&M Bank’s 110th anniversary. It is truly an honor to give back to the residents and businesses of the communities we have had the privilege to serve for the past 110 years,” says Steve Fisher of F& M Bank. The bank recently donated $110,000 towards the project to mark the 110th anniversary of the founding of F&M.