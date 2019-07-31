NC Board of Elections Chairman resigns, apologizes for joke at elections conference

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections Chairman has resigned, according to a press release from Governor Roy Cooper’s website Tuesday
Governor Cooper’s spokesman Ford Porter issued a statement regarding NCSBE Chairman Robert Cordle’s resignation.
In Cordle’s official letter of resignation, he issued an apology for a joke at the elections conference Monday.
WRAL reported that Cordle told a lengthy joke during a meeting of several local elections officials from across the state that many in the audience found inappropriate.
“I sincerely apologize to those who heard my joke at the elections conference on Monday and all those affected by my words,” the letter read.
“I thank you for the privilege to serve my state and the citizens of North Carolina in this important position and wish my fellow board members, Executive Director Brinson Bell and State Board staff success in upcoming elections,” the letter concluded.
Cordle, of Charlotte, was chosen for the board by Cooper in December 2018. Cooper selected Cordle from a list of nominees provided by the North Carolina Democratic Party, according to a news release from the governor’s office at the time.
Cordle was chosen by a unanimous vote among the board to become the chairman in late January.
He previously served on the State Board of Elections until 2013 and practiced law in Charlotte from 1968 to 2018, before retiring from Mayer Brown LLP.
