Forever Family: Meet Josh

Joshua needs a mom and a dad who see won’t see this journey as defeat, but an opportunity for a better life for him. I believe that out there is an incredible family who will see his video and will be inspired. Parents who do not simply see a wall that keeps them out, but a way in. It is my greatest hope that a family watching will see their own strength and ability to bring down the remainder of his walls and help this young man heal. A chance to work alongside Joshua with bravery and courage. Joshua has started this journey as demonstrated in his willingness to be vulnerable during his interview. He wants the chance to find parents who will put forth the effort with him to build a new life. My hope for Joshua is that he would continue to believe that his forever parents are out there. My desire is that his forever family would see this segment and be willing to walk with him as he continues towards healing. My belief is that much like the Joshua in the Bible, the end of this story will result in his walls of mistrust coming down.