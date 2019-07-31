Death investigation underway in Clover, portion of Griggs Rd closed

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway at a home in Clover, South Carolina, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).
The investigation is taking place at a home on Griggs Road, between Highway 55 and Highway 557. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the investigation just before noon on Wednesday, stating that Griggs Rd. would be closed between Hwy 55 and Courtland Drive.
Officials have not released any further details and no names have been released.
From WBTV’s Sky3, multiple investigators could be seen around the home. Several areas on the property were taped off.
Anyone with information about the investigation should call York County Crime Stoppers at 803-628-5868.
**This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
