Charlotte man wanted for multiple crimes
Daquan Lowe is wanted on warrants for breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
July 31, 2019 at 7:21 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 7:22 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted on 10 outstanding warrants and police are asking for the public’s help finding him.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they are searching for 22-year-old Daquan Lowe, who is wanted on larceny charges and multiple charges of breaking and entering a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Lowe’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A cash reward is possible for information that leads to Lowe’s arrest.

