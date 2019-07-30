1-year-old dies after being rushed to hospital from south Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) are conducting a death investigation after a 1-year-old child died at the hospital Tuesday.
According to CMPD, officers were called to the Best Wester on East Woodlawn Road around 10:43 a.m. Police say the child was “in need of medical attention” but did not give further details.
The child was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Officials have not said what may have happened to the child and no names have been released.
Officers canvassed the area to determine if there were any witnesses, and say this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with further information should call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.