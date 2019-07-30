84-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An 84-year-old man was hit by a car and killed while he was riding a bicycle in York County Monday morning.
According to the York County Coroner’s Office, officials responded to Highway 161 to investigate a traffic-related fatality.
Officials say 84-year-old Tony Harvey was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a passing car. Harvey was pronounced dead on scene.
There’s no word on the circumstances surrounding the incident or if there will be any charges.
No further information was released.
