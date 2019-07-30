UNC Charlotte chancellor announces retirement, calls decision ‘bittersweet’

“Under Chancellor Dubois’ visionary leadership, the University has seen unprecedented growth in student enrollment, academic programs, research funding, and expansion of the physical campus,” said Board of Trustees Chair Mike Wilson. “Phil will have served this University and Niner Nation with distinction for nearly 21 years and for 15 of those years as our Chancellor upon his retirement next July. He and his wife Lisa have selflessly provided unwavering dedication and support to our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and families. As Phil and Lisa look forward to the next chapter in their journey together, we wish them well and thank them for all they have done for UNC Charlotte.”