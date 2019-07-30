UNC Charlotte chancellor announces retirement, calls decision ‘bittersweet’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After 15 years as UNC Charlotte Chancellor, Philip L. Dubois announced he will retire from his position effective June 30, 2020.
Dubois says the decision is “bittersweet” but that it is time for he and his wife to move on the their “next adventure.”
“This was not an easy decision for us,” Dubois said. “UNC Charlotte is a special place, with wonderful faculty and staff colleagues, and talented students. And the same can be said of this wonderful city, which we have watched grow and develop in size and stature. But the time is right for us to make this transition."
Dubois hopes the timing of his announcement will provide ample time for board leaders to start searching for the next chancellor.
“Building on the foundation that was laid by my predecessors, and working alongside incredibly dedicated and talented Boards of Trustees, my leadership team, faculty, staff, and students, I am extremely proud of the phenomenal things that we have accomplished together,” Dubois noted.
Dubois was recruited to UNC Charlotte in 1991, where he spent the next five-and-a-half years as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. Dubois has been credited for drafting a strategic academic plan, initiating programs to better serve nontraditional adult students, and leading development of the university’s first comprehensive campus-wide plan for information technology, UNC Charlotte leaders say.
In 1997, Dubois was named president of the University of Wyoming. In July 2005, Dubois became UNC Charlotte’s fourth chancellor. He continued on to implement many strategic initiatives and successful programs for the university. Tough times, including a loss of millions during the economic recession, were managed by Dubois.
Dubois also provided leadership following UNC Charlotte’s campus deadly April 30 campus shooting.
Dubois has received numerous awards and has been actively involved in the Charlotte community. He was recognized in 2018 by the American Association of University Administrators for lifetime accomplishment in higher education administration.
“It has been an extraordinary journey for me to serve as Chancellor of UNC Charlotte and for Lisa to serve as its First Lady,” said Dubois. “Leading this campus and working with such wonderful people has been an experience of a lifetime. When we pass the torch, I am confident that the best is yet to come for this great University!”
Dubois publicly announced his retirement Tuesday.
“Under Chancellor Dubois’ visionary leadership, the University has seen unprecedented growth in student enrollment, academic programs, research funding, and expansion of the physical campus,” said Board of Trustees Chair Mike Wilson. “Phil will have served this University and Niner Nation with distinction for nearly 21 years and for 15 of those years as our Chancellor upon his retirement next July. He and his wife Lisa have selflessly provided unwavering dedication and support to our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and families. As Phil and Lisa look forward to the next chapter in their journey together, we wish them well and thank them for all they have done for UNC Charlotte.”
