Sunny and hot but not as humid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will look and feel a lot like Monday….mostly sunny and hot, but not too humid. Afternoon readings will rise into the lower 90s for the third straight day and rain chances remain low, though there is a 30-40% chance for a thunderstorm in the mountains.
By Wednesday, the humidity picks up a bit, and with that and a frontal system approaching from the west, storm chances increase a little bit (50% mountains, 30% Piedmont).
Highs will hold in the lower 90s Wednesday before returning to the 80s the rest of the week with greater storm coverage.
While the late-week period may not be as hot, the humidity will be up, so it will feel hotter with the combination of the two late in the week and into the weekend as our rain chances stay close to 50%.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
