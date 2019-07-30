‘Significant cash reward’ available for information in teacher’s killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the search continues for those responsible in the 2016 killing of a Waxhaw teacher, and a connected homicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg officials are increasing the reward to $15,000 for information in the case.
Elementary teacher 33-year-old Ruijuan Guo was leaving a concert with her fiancé and Louis Henry Fuqua when she was shot in the head during an armed robbery, police say.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. September 9, 2016 on East Park Avenue in Charlotte’s End neighborhood. Guo died five days later.
Fuqua, 40, was charged in the deadly armed robbery over suspicion that he had a hand in planning the attack, police say. Fuqua was found shot to death at the Econo Lodge on Clanton Road on September 12, 2016.
Michael Mandrell Marble, 33, was charged with first-degree murder in Fuqua’s death.
Tuesday, police said Fuqua participated in setting up the robbery but likely did not know Guo would be killed.
Guo’s fiancé may have been the intended target, “as he typically would have money on him,” police said.
According to a police report, Guo’s fiancé told police they were attempting to get into a car when someone approached their car, pulled a gun and demanded his wallet. He told police, “He could not get his wallet out of his pocket fast enough, so the suspect shot his girlfriend in the head and then ran off.”
Police say Guo’s fiancé has been fully cooperative and is also an innocent victim in the case.
“These two cases are connected,” police said of Fuqua and Guo’s homicide cases. Police believe Fuqua may have been killed in an attempt to prevent him from talking to police.
“Fuqua is believed to be a suspect in Guo’s death, but Homicide Unit detectives do not believe he is the one who shot her; rather, Fuqua was killed because he knew who did,” police said.
Although a man has been charged in Fuqua’s killing, police believe there are more people out there that are responsible in the case.
“I want to be crystal clear. We are talking about a significant cash reward that will be provided,” police said. Those who provide tips will not need to provide a name and will not need to appear in court, officers said Tuesday. “We are talking about a lot of money.”
Guo was a teacher at Kensington Elementary School, where she taught Mandarin. She was from China and had been in the United States for four years.
