Sheriff: Wanted man found crouching behind stack of auto parts in shop

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County deputies arrested a man wanted on warrants after they found him crouching behind a stack of auto parts in his shop.
According to the report, deputies were looking for Brad Scott Bruce, Sr., for failing to appear in court. On Sunday, deputies went to an address on Courtney Lane. There they were told that Bruce was at work at his shop on Fisher Road.
Deputies went to the Fisher Road location and found Trisha Forster at the shop. They asked Forster if Bruce was there and she told them that he was not. Deputies told Forster they heard noise coming from inside the shop and asked Forster again if Bruce was there, and she again said that he was not.
Minutes later while searching the shop, deputies found Bruce crouching behind a stack of auto parts.
While searching Bruce, deputies found a clear plastic bag with a “brown sticky substance” that they identified as heroin.
Bruce was charged with felony possession of heroin and resisting law enforcement. He was also charged on the outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court. Bond was set at $15,000.
Forster was charged with resisting police for giving fictitious information. Bond was set at $2500.
