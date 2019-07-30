Ride-sharing safety bill headed to governor’s desk after NC General Assembly approval

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A bill aimed at making ride-sharing safer in North Carolina is headed to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk after the North Carolina General Assembly gave final approval Tuesday.
The Passenger Protection Act (HB 391), is a bipartisan legislation introduced by House Majority Leader John Bell (R-Wayne) to make ride-sharing safer in the wake of the murder of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson by someone impersonating her Uber driver.
The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature.
“My goal this entire process has been to bring everyone to the table to identify real solutions that address the growing problem of rideshare impersonators who are exploiting this technology and targeting our most vulnerable citizens, particularly around college campuses,” Rep. John Bell said. “Ultimately, you cannot prevent bad people from doing bad things, but these common sense safeguards will make it easier for people to properly identify their rides and help prevent such a tragedy from happening in North Carolina.”
Key provisions of the Passenger Protection Act include, requiring that ride-share drivers display a printed license plate number on the front of their vehicle, requiring, starting July 1, 2020, that ride-share drivers have illuminated signage in their vehicles, creating a new criminal penalty for impersonating a ride-share driver and making it a misdemeanor to assault a ride-share driver.
