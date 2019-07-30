Presidential search committee formed for Catawba College future

It was announced earlier in July that the current president, Brien Lewis, would not be seeking to renew his contract for the 2020-21 academic year. “We have enjoyed our time here tremendously and feel that the College has made a lot of progress,” said Lewis. “I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished as a college community. At the same time, our children are now both in college so we would not be uprooting them, also making it a good time to consider a move. We have done much of what the Board asked us to do when we came, so overall it seemed like a good time to explore other opportunities.”