‘Pray for us’: Family of 4-year-old struck by stray bullet calls for prayers and end to gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There were prayers and lots of tears for a 4-year-old girl struck by a stray bullet while inside her own home.
The child, identified by family only as Jurnee, was listed in critical condition at Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham Monday night. Family and friends gathered outside the hospital to pray for justice and a miracle.
“We speak life into our baby. We know that God has the last say so,” said Jurnee’s aunt Latoya Kizito.
The young girl suffered life-threatening injuries after the stray bullet struck her in the head. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Jurnee was inside her family’s apartment on Joppa Avenue in Gate City on Sunday night when the shooting happened.
Police say two people were arguing outside of Jurnee’s unit when someone fired multiple shots.
One person is in custody as police continue looking for another suspect.
“If they don’t find them, they are going to find them one way or another,” Jurnee’s father Michael Coleman said.
Coleman sobbed as he spoke of his little girl who he said is always by his side.
“She’s going to come home with me,” said Coleman. “I got faith in God. That’s all I need.”
Community activist Cedric Hatcher walked Gate City on Monday afternoon with flyers and large sign pleading for change.
“Uncontrolled anger. We have to channel our anger in another way,” said Hatcher.
Hatcher said the solution to gun violence will begin with each person not only living in Marks Village but all over Birmingham
“If the heart don’t change, the head ain’t gone change. If the mind don’t change, the man ain’t gone change. The reason I brought this white towel is to represent cease violence. I surrender. Let’s stop the shooting,” Hatcher said.
The family leaned on their faith for strength.
“We got to trust there’s purpose behind this pain,” said Kizito.
Jurnee’s mother remained by her daughter’s side during the vigil.
