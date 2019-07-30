Overturned tractor trailer shuts down lanes on Brookshire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outbound lanes on the Brookshire Boulevard are currently shut down after a tractor trailer overturned, blocking off access to a large portion of the road.
The incident occurred near the I-77/Beatties Ford Road bridge and officials report that it has caused major traffic delays as vehicles are unable to pass.
Multiple wreckers are on the scene at this time as they attempt to remove the truck from the road.
No further information has been released at this time.
