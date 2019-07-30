NC First Lady to visit Salisbury on Tuesday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s First Lady will pay a visit to Salisbury on Tuesday. Kristin Cooper, wife of Governor Roy Cooper, is visiting as part of her tour of all 100 counties in the state.
Cooper will be in Salisbury to meet with local community leaders, arts, cultural and business representatives.
Following the meeting, Cooper will tour downtown Salisbury with Mayor Al Heggins with stops planned at The Stitchin’ Post, Waterworks Visual Arts Center, Rowan Museum, Anna Craig Boutique, Pottery 101, and Hive.
According to her bio, Cooper is the daughter of an artist and a Vietnam veteran and physician. Mrs. Cooper grew up in Oklahoma City along with her three younger sisters. She attended public schools, earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma, and then attended Campbell Law School in North Carolina. After graduating law school, she worked as a staff attorney to the legislature in Oklahoma and in North Carolina.
She and Governor Roy Cooper raised their three daughters here in North Carolina. Each of them is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
