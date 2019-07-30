McCrae Dowless, associates face new charges in NC-9 election fraud investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - McCrae Dowless and six of his associates were indicted on allegations of election fraud stemming from the 2018 general election on Tuesday.
Dowless--who has emerged as the central figure in the months-long scandal that left the 9th Congressional District seat open--was indicted by a Wake County grand jury on two counts of felony obstruction of justice, perjury, solicitation to commit perjury, conspiracy to obstruct justice and possession of absentee ballot.
This is the second time Dowless has been indicted by a Wake County grand jury on charges related to election fraud.
Dowless was first indicted and arrested in late February on charges related to the 2016 general election and 2018 primary election.
He pleaded not guilty to those charges and remains out on bond.
In announcing the charges late Tuesday afternoon, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, who is prosecuting the case, said the investigation into election fraud in the 2018 election continues.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.