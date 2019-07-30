Matthews Police Department partners with RING to help solve crimes

Ring’s mission is to make neighborhoods safer. We work towards this mission in a number of ways, including partnering with law enforcement agencies so they can share official, important crime and safety updates and work together with their local community through the Neighbors app. We are proud to have partnerships with many law enforcement agencies across the country and have taken care to design these partnerships in a way that keeps users in control. Users decide what footage is shared to the Neighbors app, and whether or not they want to share any footage or information with local law enforcement.

Spokesperson for Ring