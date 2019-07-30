Man steals Cadillac from mortuary during burglary, arrested day later at same mortuary, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - An Anderson man who deputies said stole a Cadillac from a mortuary was arrested at the same mortuary the next day while committing other crimes, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Charles N. Chambers, 48, faces charges in connection with the Saturday burglary and theft of a 2016 Cadillac XTS, Sgt. J.T. Foster said.
The Cadillac, which belongs to the funeral home, was taken during the burglary, Foster said.
The Cadillac was found abandoned later that night along Rainey Road in Starr, Foster said.
Deputies arrested Chambers on Sunday at Sosbee Mortuary after he was caught breaking into vehicles belonging to the funeral home, according to Foster.
Detectives were able to find evidence connecting Chambers to the theft of the Cadillac and the Saturday burglary, Foster said.
Chambers was charged with third-degree burglary and grand larceny over $10,000, Foster said. He's also charged with breaking into vehicles, according to the Anderson County Detention Center website.
Chambers is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center on $30,000 bond, Foster said.
