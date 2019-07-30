Knights Beat the Tides 6-5 in Monday’s Opener

(NORFOLK, VA) -- Alcides Escobar’s sacrifice-fly RBI in the top of the eighth inning broke a 5-5 tie and led the Charlotte Knights to a 6-5 victory over the Norfolk Tides in game one of a two-game series from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA on Monday night. Charlotte second baseman Danny Mendick scored the go-ahead run in the eighth to help the Knights win for the second consecutive day.
RHP Thyago Vieira earned his team-high eighth save of the season after he held the Tides scoreless over the final two innings. Vieira allowed just one hit over two shutout innings and fanned five batters.
A night after the Knights swatted six home runs in their finale against the Pawtucket Red Sox on Sunday, the team once again used the long ball on Monday. Third baseman Yermín Mercedes launched his ninth home run of the season in the fourth inning and DH Daniel Palka ripped his 20th home run of the season in the fifth inning. Both Mercedes and Palka homered for a second day in-a-row. Palka has now homered in three of his last four games. For the season, the Knights have combined to hit 154 home runs, which is the fourth-best mark in the International League in 2019.
RHP Zach Thompson (5-1, 5.17) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after he allowed one run on two hits over two innings of work. RHP Odrisamer Despaigne started for the Knights and gave up four runs on 11 hits over five innings. He did not factor in the decision.
Chicago White Sox top prospect Luis Robert went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Robert also made a spectacular catch in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Knights keep the game tied at 5-5. Robert is hitting .338 with Charlotte since his promotion from Double-A Birmingham on July 9.
The two teams will conclude their quick two-game series on Tuesday night. Pre-game radio coverage of Tuesday’s 7:05 p.m. game is set for 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.
