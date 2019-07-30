Knights Beat the Tides 6-5 in Monday’s Opener

A night after the Knights swatted six home runs in their finale against the Pawtucket Red Sox on Sunday, the team once again used the long ball on Monday. Third baseman Yermín Mercedes launched his ninth home run of the season in the fourth inning and DH Daniel Palka ripped his 20th home run of the season in the fifth inning. Both Mercedes and Palka homered for a second day in-a-row. Palka has now homered in three of his last four games. For the season, the Knights have combined to hit 154 home runs, which is the fourth-best mark in the International League in 2019.