Humidity levels up/temperatures down by late week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While our break from the 90s was nice while it lasted, even though they’ve made a comeback, humidity has still been pleasant and low 90s haven’t been so bad.
Tuesday should be a similar feeling day with no major change in conditions. Like today, any afternoon pop-ups mainly stay in the mountains.
By Wednesday the humidity picks up a bit, and with that storms become a bit more scattered. Highs hold around 90° before returning to the 80s the rest of the week with greater storm coverage.
While late week may be not be as hot, the humidity may be up, so it will feel hotter with the combination of the two late week and into the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.