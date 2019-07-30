Human remains found days after house fire in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) are investigating after human remains were found days after a house fire in southwest Charlotte.
The fire broke out before 6 a.m. on July 27 at a home on Kenley Lane, which is off of Griffith Road near I-77. Police say an insurance adjuster was at the scene on Tuesday, three days later, and found the human remains.
The insurance adjuster called 911 to report the remains just after 10:30 a.m.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the home was under renovations when the fire broke out, causing $77,000 in damages. No one was supposed to be in the home at the time, firefighters said.
Investigators have not released a possible identity or cause of death for the person who was found on Tuesday. There is also no word on what may have sparked the fire.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
