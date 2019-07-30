Have you missed the muggy summer weather? It will be back before you know it!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When you think of summer in the south, humidity is likely the first thing you think of. We’ve had somewhat of a break for the past week. The break is just about over!
We have had dew points in the low to mid 60s. Starting tomorrow, we will jump to dew points ranging from the mid to upper 60s. A little humidity goes a long way! Highs will be in the low 90s on Wednesday too.
Thunderstorms are also making a come-back. Most of this evening’s showers will be confined to the mountains. Wednesday, they have a chance of becoming a little more widespread. There is a 30% chance for thunderstorms tomorrow.
For the rest of the week and the weekend, with more humidity, thunderstorm chances jump to 40-50%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.