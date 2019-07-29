DOJ: Two Arizona men allegedly planned to join ISIS, attack United States

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men in Arizona have been arrested for conspiring to provide ISIS with resources and materials, according to the criminal complaint.
The complaint said that Ahmed Mahad Mohamed and Abdi Yemani Hussein “conspired to knowingly provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization” and that the men would provide “themselves, as personnel,” to ISIS.
According to information from the Department of Homeland Security included in the affidavit, the two men were residents of Tucson and originally refugees from Somalia.
Husseuin, 20, and Mohamed, 21, discussed their plans to join ISIS with an undercover FBI agent, who they believed to be a supporter of ISIS, according to the affidavit.
From that communication it was determined Mohamed and Hussein wanted to travel overseas to fight with ISIS or to conduct an attack within the United States, according to the affidavit.
The Affidavit said that Mohamed made the following statement: “The best wake up call is Islamic State to get victory or another 911.”
They bought flights to Egypt to join ISIS, scheduled to depart from the Tucson International Airport, according to the affidavit. On July 26, Mohamed and Hussein traveled to the airport where they were arrested by the FBI after checking in for their flight.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.