Charlotte Motor Speedway widens backstretch chicane on ROVAL

“My hat’s off to Marcus and the team at Charlotte Motor Speedway for talking with drivers and industry experts as they work to further improve the ROVAL,” said Kyle Larson in a press release provided by the speedway. Larson led a race-high 47 laps in last year’s event and was one of the drivers the track got input from about this project. “The changes to the backstretch look like they will help create an additional passing zone and make it that much more exciting for the fans. After last year’s wild finish, I’ll take every possible opportunity to gain track position and earn some points.”