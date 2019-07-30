Carolina Panthers performance at day five of Training Camp impresses coaches and fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - July sunshine and red zone action brought the heat to day five of Panthers Training Camp.
Panthers offensive coordinator, Norv Turner was all smiles due to impressive performances on the offensive front. The catch of the day went to DJ Moore. Newton spiraled the ball over linebacker, Luke Kuechly, and Moore extended back for a one-handed reception in the end zone.
The offensive groove continued, as Curtis Samuel secured a pass from Newton in perfect timing and position, Turner remarked, “He’s becoming an outstanding route runner.”
When the rookie QB was given some time to toss, Will Grier showed his ability to make power moves and smart passes. One in particular, to rookie running back Jordan Scarlett for a touchdown.
Bruce Irvin brought excitement to the defense after punching the ball out of running back, Christian McCaffrey’s grip, and recovered the fumble.
Safety Damian Parms and cornerback Corn Elder demanded attention from pass breakups during the team period, Parms shutting down Kyle Allen and Elder interrupting Will Grier.
After five straight days of practice, the Panthers have their first off day Tuesday. The Panthers then have two more workouts, Wednesday and Thursday before heading back to Charlotte for Fan Fest on Friday.
