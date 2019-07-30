Armed robbery suspect wanted in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Huntersville Police Department is actively looking for a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery that took place in Huntersville on July 24.
Michael Anthony Martinez, 30, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, habitual larceny and assault by pointing a gun. These charges stem from an incident in which he is believed to have robbed the Comfort Suites on Boulder Park Drive on the aforementioned date.
Anyone with information that could lead to Martinez’s arrest is asked to cal the Huntersville Police Department at 704.464.5400 or to make an anonymous tip with the North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704.896.7867.
