Study: I-40 deadliest highway in N.C. for summer travel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - I-40 is the deadliest highway in the state for summer traveling, according to a recent report.
ASecureLife.com’s study Summer Travel Tips: The Most Dangerous Highways in Each State analyzed traffic fatality reports for the months of May through September from 2015 to 2017.
According to the data gathered, I-40 was the deadliest highway in North Carolina with 61 fatalities. I-85 was second (50 fatalities) while U.S. 64 ranked third (40).
The study found that U.S. 17 was by far the deadliest highway in South Carolina with 82 traffic fatalities in the time studied followed by I-26 with 51.
I-5 in California (192 fatalities) and U.S. 1 in Florida (160) were found to be the deadliest highways in the country.
The study gather its data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
More information on the study can be found here.
