Overturned trash truck closes busy southeast Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of Margaret Wallace Road in southeast Charlotte was closed Monday afternoon after a trash truck overturned.
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Margaret Wallace Rd. between Independence Boulevard and McAlpine Creek. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, all lanes were blocked and Hazmat was called to the scene.
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. That person, whose name has not been released, is expected to be OK.
There is no word on what may have caused the crash or if any charges are being filed.
Drivers should expect heavy delays and avoid the area if at all possible.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.