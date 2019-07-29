Motorcyclist ejected, killed after crashing into utility pole, SUV in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed after striking a utility pole and an SUV in York County Monday afternoon.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Rawlsville Road near Neely Road in Rock Hill around 1:27 p.m.
Officials say a motorcycle was headed west on Rawlsville Road when the rider, who was wearing a helmet, went off the left side of the road, spilled the motorcycle, then struck a utility pole and a parked unoccupied SUV on private property.
The motorcyclist was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. That motorcyclist has not been identified.
There’s no word on what caused the motorcycle to go off the side of the road.
No further information was released.
