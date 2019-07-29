Monday’s Little Luggies 600, Tuesday’s Champions Night and fireworks show conclude Bojangles’ Summer Shootout

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Charlotte Motor Speedway: The 26th season of Bojangles’ Summer Shootout racing on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile will conclude with back-to-back nights of bumper-banging action on Monday and Tuesday. Motor Monday presented by Advance Auto Parts – which features the world-famous Little Luggies 600 Power Wheels race – also gives Legend Car and Bandolero drivers their next-to-last chance to pad points leads or make up ground in advance of Tuesday’s Champions Night presented by NGK Spark Plugs.
Following seven feature races, Tuesday’s slate concludes with a driver autograph session, a fireworks spectacular and trophy presentations in six divisions: Boston Reid Real Estate Pro, Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company Masters, PMG Young Lions, VP Racing Fuel Semi-Pro, Farm Bureau Bandolero Outlaws and K1 RaceGear Bandolero Bandits.
Entering Motor Monday, Legend Car points leaders include Carson Ferguson in Pro, Robby Faggart in Masters, Zack Miracle in Young Lions and a tie between Isabella Robusto and Jason Alder in Semi-Pro.
Bandolero points leaders are Garin Mash in Outlaws and Lucas Vera in Bandits.
Gates open at 5 p.m. each day with opening ceremonies set for 6:15 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.