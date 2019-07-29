Monday’s Little Luggies 600, Tuesday’s Champions Night and fireworks show conclude Bojangles’ Summer Shootout

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Charlotte Motor Speedway: The 26th season of Bojangles’ Summer Shootout racing on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile will conclude with back-to-back nights of bumper-banging action on Monday and Tuesday. Motor Monday presented by Advance Auto Parts – which features the world-famous Little Luggies 600 Power Wheels race – also gives Legend Car and Bandolero drivers their next-to-last chance to pad points leads or make up ground in advance of Tuesday’s Champions Night presented by NGK Spark Plugs.