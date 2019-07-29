Man accused of statutory rape in Albemarle

By WBTV Web Staff | July 29, 2019 at 4:39 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 5:36 PM

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of statutory rape in Albemarle.

According to the Albemarle Police Department, officers received a report of statutory rape of a child in May 2019.

After a thorough investigation, police say detectives were able to issue warrants for 25-year-old Carlos Gutierrez, of Asheboro, NC, for two counts of statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 years of age, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than or equal to 15 years of age and two counts of crimes against nature.

Gutierrez was arrested on Friday, July 26 and received a $100,000 unsecured bond due to circumstances in the case.

His first scheduled court appearance is Aug. 12, 2019.

