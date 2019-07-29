Lyft offering discounted ride program to address local ‘food insecure’ households

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -A pilot program designed by Lyft will offer assistance to households in need in two Charlotte neighborhoods starting next month.
The ‘Grocery Access’ program will be available for residents of the 28208 and 28216 neighborhoods initially with the first phase of the program running between August 2019 and January 2020.
The program will offer riders $2 flat-rate fares on eight rides per month or one round-trip ride per week to nearby grocery stores and food pantries. Rides up to $10 in value will be covered in this program, with the rider paying the difference should it cost more.
Lyft stated that they believe it is their ‘civic responsibility’ to help improve access to health food throughout the community and they are planning to continue launching this program in cities across the country in the near future.
