Kentucky students to see ‘In God We Trust’ motto when they return to school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX19/AP) - Kentucky elementary and high school students will be seeing the national motto “In God We Trust” when they head back to school because of a bill passed earlier this year.
The bill was proposed June 2018 and passed with a vote of 29-8. Gov. Matt Bevin signed it on March 25.
According to the legislation, “In God We Trust” can be displayed on plaque or in the form of artwork by students. The motto can be exhibited in cafeterias, entryways, hallways, or any area where students can see it.
Lead sponsor Republican Rep. Brandon Reed has said that the motto is ever-present in society and is prominently displayed in the Kentucky legislature.
The American Civil Liberties Union opposed the bill, saying the motto “has the appearance of endorsing religion.”
ACLU Communications Director Amber Duke said last week that parents or students who feel their rights have been violated should contact the organization.
