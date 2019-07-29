Hurry up and wait: Doctors say insurers increasingly interfere with care

Cancer patient Kim Lauerman poses for a portrait in her home Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Alpharetta, Ga. After Lauerman was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, doctors wanted to give her a drug that helps prevent infections and fever during chemotherapy. Her insurer said no. Doctors say they worry about the growing influence insurers have over patient care. They say treatment delays and the problems they create are becoming common because routine things like imaging exams or prescriptions now require insurer approval first. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (Source: John Bazemore)