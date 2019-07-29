Horry County Police investigating after suspicious item found on the beach

Horry County Police investigating after suspicious item found on the beach
Officials responded to the call after 8 p.m. Sunday. (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | July 28, 2019 at 8:48 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 10:55 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is investigating after a suspicious item was found on the beach Sunday evening, according to HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

HCPD says they received a call at the 1500 block of N Waccamaw Drive in Garden City.

Officials say the person who called police about the item described it as possible unexploded ordnance a child uncovered while digging in the sand, but officials can’t confirm at this time whether that’s what the item is.

Police got the call after 8 p.m., according to Moskov.

