Gov. Cooper vetoes bill to increase virtual charter school enrollment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper vetoed SB 329: Various Charter School Changes on Monday afternoon, preventing virtual charter schools in North Carolina from enacting a number of new measures.
The primary purpose of the bill was to allow virtual charter schools in the state to open their enrollments and raise the cap on how many students were allowed to register. Gov. Cooper’s office released a statement following the veto explaining that virtual schools in NC were currently considered ‘low performing’ and had raised concerns about their ‘effectiveness’.
By vetoing the bill, Gov. Cooper has left enrollment number decisions in the hands of the State Board of Education who will continue to measure the progress of these schools and make decisions accordingly.
