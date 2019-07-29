Former teacher pleads guilty to assault on a female; child sex charges dropped

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Caldwell County middle school teacher pleaded guilty to assault on a female while child sex charges against him were dropped.
According to the Caldwell Clerk of Courts Office, Justin Biggs pleaded guilty to assault on a female and contributing to the delinquency of child, while all indecent liberties with a child charges and one charge of felonious restraint were dropped.
In Dec. 2017, Biggs was arrested and charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a minor.
The charges stemmed from reports made by students at Granite Falls Middle School and, later, at William Lenoir Middle School.
School officials ruled Biggs’ behavior at the time was “childish and immature but not criminal” and allowed him to keep his job but move to William Lenoir Middle School.
Later in Dec. 2017, Biggs was arrested on one count of felonious restraint. A warrant for Biggs arrest that was obtained by WBTV accused him of restraining a girl under the age of 16 and then moving her from the place of initial restraint without her parents’ consent.
In 2017, Biggs pleaded not guilty to all five child sex charges.
