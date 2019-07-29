Crews work to rescue man trapped in NC grain bin

CRESWELL, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are actively working to rescue a man who is trapped inside a grain bin.
Washington County Manager Curtis Potter says a call came in around 9:30 Monday morning from Lake Phelps Grain Inc. in Creswell initially for a gas leak. Potter says another call came in shortly after for a grain bin rescue.
Potter says Washington County fire departments as well as neighboring agencies responded to the rescue effort. Sheriff Johnny Barnes says EMS and Emergency Management are also on scene.
WITN has crews on the way to Lake Phelps Grain and we will keep you posted as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.