Code Orange: Air quality warning in effect as heat returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Code Orange Action Day has been issued for Monday concerning elevated levels of ground level ozone. If you are sensitive to poor air quality, try and stay indoors and limit your exposure especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.
We are looking at another day in the low 90s this Monday. Highs will be around 91° both today and Tuesday. These will also be the last two days with dew points in the low 60s. Everything changes back to more normal summertime conditions starting on Wednesday.
The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with dew points back in the mid to upper 60s. Yes, you will notice the increased humidity. Thunderstorm chances also make a come-back. There’s a 20% chance on Wednesday and a 40-50% chance for the rest of the week and next weekend. We’ve had a little break but the heat and humidity will be back before you know it!
Have a great Monday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
