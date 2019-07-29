Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old SC girl

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Hilton Head Island.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kailah Monroe who was last seen in the area of the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex at around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Investigators say she has yet to return home, and it is believed that Kailah is still on Hilton Head Island.
The sheriff’s office describes Monroe as 5′2″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, shoulder length hair, and has braces.
“We are asking residents and guests to please be on the look out for her,” BCSO officials said.
Anyone with information is asked call 911.
“Kailah Monroe’s family and the Sheriff’s Office are concerned for her well-being and appreciate your attention in this matter,” BCSO officials said.
