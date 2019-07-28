Two airlifted, three transported from crash in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people airlifted from Gaston County after a head on collision Sunday afternoon on Union Road and Oakwood Drive in Gastonia.
Another 3 were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Neighbors out where the crash happened say they see accidents and that very spot often.
Parents said they don’t let their kids go in the street for how often accidents happen.
“I was outside on the porch watching my dad water the garden then I heard this big boom," said Katie Snyder, a child who lives in the neighborhood.
That “boom” happened right outside of her home in the quiet Fox Run neighborhood off of Union Road in Gastonia.
“I ran over here and saw the cars wee damaged and everything," said Snyder.
“One [car] went left of center, collided with another vehicle and several people were transported to the hospital,” said Sgt Litaker with Gaston County Highway Patrol.
These transports are unfortunately something Robert Duncan has seen for years.
He's lived right off of Union Road for 40+ years.
“A few years ago there was a girl killed out here from a head on collision,” said Duncan.
Growing up in this house, Duncan says the problem here was the same. Duncan says his dad petitioned to try and do something.
“My dad had the rail installed in the late 80s or early 90s,” said Duncan.
“We do work this road and the county works this road pretty heavy. Unfortunately there are a lot of driveways and hidden turns,” said Sgt. Litaker.
“If you go slower you’ve got more time to react so just be careful and slow down," said Duncan.
Five people total were rushed to the hospital with injuries from this accident.
“I feel heart-broke because I feel sad for them,” said Snyder.
Highway Patrol says they’re working to investigate the cause of this crash.
They say 3 people were taken to Caromont Health and 2 airlifted to Charlotte, we are working to learn more about the injuries of those involved.
