Three killed, one seriously injured in York County crash

By Kristi O'Connor | July 28, 2019 at 9:19 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 9:19 AM

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Three people are dead, and another person is seriously injured after a three-car-crash in York County late Saturday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. on South Carolina 322 near Triple Creek Road.

According to trooperS a Honda, Subaru, and Saturn were involved. One car sideswiped another, and then hit a third car head-on.

Three people were killed, another person has life-threatening injuries.

SCHP is investigating.

