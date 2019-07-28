Three killed, one seriously injured in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Three people are dead, and another person is seriously injured after a three-car-crash in York County late Saturday night.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. on South Carolina 322 near Triple Creek Road.
According to trooperS a Honda, Subaru, and Saturn were involved. One car sideswiped another, and then hit a third car head-on.
Three people were killed, another person has life-threatening injuries.
SCHP is investigating.
