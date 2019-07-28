Rowan ‘Creek Week’ coming in August

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The first-ever Rowan Creek Week, a joint venture between local agencies and civic groups, comes to Rowan County August 17-24, 2019, to celebrate the importance, impact, and influence of the creeks and waterways of Rowan County and the municipalities within.
This campaign is aimed to raise awareness about the vital role of local waters and how the health of that water can have a direct impact on communities.
There are nearly 20 hands-on, recreational and educational events offered throughout the County including:
Saturday, August 17, 2019
· Rowan County Ducks Unlimited Green Wing (Youth) Event | 10 AM—2 PM
· Planetarium Show: Habitat Earth | Shows at 3 , 3:30, 4, and 4:30 PM
Sunday, August 18, 2019
· Free Kayak Launch at Lake Corriher | 9 AM—5 PM
· Life Jacket & Boater Safety Program | 1 PM
· Clean Creeks Ride | 5:30 PM—7:30 PM
Monday, August 19, 2019
· Nature Hike at Fred & Alice Stanback Educational Forest | 6 PM
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
· Water Awareness Day | 8:30 AM—1:30 PM
· Scout Merit Badge Fish & Wildlife Study | 5:30 PM—7 PM
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
· Setting up a Simple Irrigation System for Home Gardens | 9 AM—12 PM
· DIY Rain Barrel Workshop & Other Garden Projects | 4 PM—5:30 PM
· Explore Nature with Watercolor | 5:30 PM—6:30 PM
Thursday, August 22, 2019
· Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery Tour | 4 PM—5 PM
· Project WET Teacher Workshop | 4 PM—7 PM
Friday, August 23, 2019
· Sunset Paddle on the Yadkin | 6 PM
Saturday, August 24, 2019
· Town Creek Clean-Up | 8 AM—10 AM
· Eagle Point Clean-Up and Nature Walk | 8 AM—11 AM
· Bring Your Basket to the Bullhole | 12 PM—1 PM
· Meet the Animal: Hellbender | 2 PM—4 PM
· Family Movie Night: Moana (PG) | 8 PM—10 PM
Event details can be found at www.rowancreekweek.org. Follow us on social media using #rowancreekweek.
Creek Week is sponsored by Rowan County Soil and Water Conservation District, City of Salisbury Stormwater Services, and HDR, and is also made possible by the following community partners: Rowan County Ducks Unlimited, RSSS Horizons Unlimited, Lake Corriher Wilderness Park, North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, The Pedal Factory, Three Rivers Land Trust, USDA National Resources Conservation Service, Muddy Sneakers, Rowan County Cooperative Extension, Happy Roots, Yadkin Riverkeeper, Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery & Eatery, City of Salisbury, Rowan Wild, South Main Book Company, Salisbury Academy, Your Rowan, and Rowan County.
For more information, please contact Education Coordinator Kelli Isenhour at 704-216-8998 orKelli.Isenhour@rowancountync.gov.
