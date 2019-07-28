Man charged in Saturday homicide in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been jailed on charges that he murdered the boyfriend of his niece on Saturday. It happened on Heiligtown Road, according to law enforcement.
Eric Antron Ingram, 36, was arrested by East Spencer Police and charged with first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon. Ingram is being held without bond.
The victim in the case is identified as Antonio Lamont Killebrew, Jr., 23.
East Spencer Police Chief Sharon Hovis told The Salisbury Post that police have been called to this address several times in the past on assault and domestic-related reports.
Police found a 12-gauge shotgun in Ingram’s possession when officers arrived at the scene.
It is the first homicide in the town of East Spencer in more than four years, according to Hovis.
