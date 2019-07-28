Louisville Democratic Party headquarters vandalized

By Annie Moore | July 28, 2019 at 2:32 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 3:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Democratic Party headquarters in Camp Taylor was vandalized overnight.

LMPD confirms officers responded to the building on Durrett Lane around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Once on scene, officials found several incidents of graffiti.

Graffiti at the Louisville Democratic Party headquarters (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer)
The vandals sprayed phrases such as “witch hunt” and “racist AOC”, the latter referring to democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York.

Graffiti at the Louisville Democratic Party headquarters (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer)
No arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism at this time.

