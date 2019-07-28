Iredell County Sheriff working to promote water safety on the lake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the forecast looking nice and sunny many of you may want to make plans to go enjoy the water.
But just over the last week we have told you about multiple deaths on the water after boating accidents.
How can you stay safe? Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies were out working a special project to try and help you out Saturday afternoon at the Hagers Creek access point at Lake Norman.
“There has been a lot of accidents," said Deputy Jarid Church with Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office got a call about a 32-year-old missing swimmer
Jeffery Wayne Cooper Junior ended up drowning.
“It’s just terrible. People have to be safe, when they drive their cars they do safety things but with boats you have to be just as careful," said one resident coming out with a boat to Lake Norman.
Then on Sunday two jet-skis collided, killing one student about to start high school at Canon School. The student was described by her school as spunky, resilient, focused, confident, positive and quick to laugh.
“It’s never easy when you show up to an accident and someone goes missing and they’re not wearing a life jacket. It’s really disheartening for us because it’s one of the most important pieces of equipment while out on the water," said Church.
On Saturday afternoon, Sheriff’s deputies set up shop by the water for boats to come by and check in before heading out.
“Ultimately I would rather talk to them on the boat ramp and get them squared away than show up to a terrible accident where we’re saying man I wish we could have told y’all sooner,” said Church.
Deputies were giving out free life jackets to anyone who needed them as they passed by the safety check point.
“Make sure the life jackets fit, I know they’re uncomfortable and they can get hot but find one that fits and wear it," said Church.
Residents like Jerry Taylor coming out to the lake though the safety check was helpful.
“I think it’s excellent, safety first. A lot of things happen on the lake,” said Taylor.
“People need to be more aware of safety on the water because there are so many deaths and injuries out there every day," said Rick Russell, a resident.
